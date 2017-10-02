Meteorologists warn of precipitation across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, October 2. Only eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy a day without precipitation. Fog and stiff wind are forecast for some areas, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions at night and early in the morning.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25 mps in Zhambyl region.

Meteorologists predict that mercury may drop to -5°C in Almaty and Karaganda regions at night.



High fire hazard remains in Kyzylorda, most of Aktobe and Atyrau regions, in some areas of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.