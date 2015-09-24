Metropolitan Alexander congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of the Orthodox Church in Kazakhstan, Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander has congratulated Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Muslims, Supreme Mufti Yerzhan Kazhy Malgazhuly and all Muslims of the country on sacred Eid al-Adha holiday.

"The holidays of traditional religions in Kazakhstan have become ingrained in our life since the ancient times. They turned into a part of our culture and decorated our life; they filled the historical path of our nation with a spiritual content. Constructive dialogue, mutual understanding and respect have been a powerful creative force capable to ensure well-being and peaceful coexistence of the people belonging to different cultures and religions. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said once: "Our people together celebrate Easter and Christmas, Nauryz and Qurban Ait which has already turned into a tradition. This is the factor uniting the whole nation of Kazakhstan. This is the factor that gives confidence, peace and harmony." Based on this namely, we will develop our country and will improve the wellbeing of our compatriots. I sincerely wish you, Dear Mufti Hazrat, and all Muslims of Kazakhstan strong health, peace, wellbeing and success in good deeds and in your service for the name of Kazakhstan!" the Metropolitan said.