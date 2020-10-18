Metropolitan Alexander congratulates Kazakhstanis on Spiritual Consent Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan, Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander extended congratulations on the Spiritual Consent Day.

In his address he noted that putting into life imperishable ideals of good neighborliness, charity and mutual understanding, we strive to preserve and increase greatly our great achievement - peace and stability.

He expressed confidence that constructive interfaith and state-confessional relations established for the years of sovereignty will further contribute to preserving friendship between various ethnic groups and religions and building a spiritually strong and morally sound society.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan marks today the Spiritual Consent Day.