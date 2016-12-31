Metropolitan museum exhibits to arrive in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Starting June 13 2017 National Museum of Kazakhstan will hold an exhibition of the New York Metropolitan Museum collections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is located in New York and is one of the largest art museums in the world. "The Met" is among the most visited art museums in the world. Its permanent collection consists of works of art from classical antiquity and ancient Egypt to contemporary art.

The Met's Asian department holds the largest collection of Asian art, consisting of 60 thousand works. The Arms and Armor department holds weapons from all over the planet from the 5th through the 19th centuries. And Middle Eastern department of the museum has in its possession exhibits representing a history of the region from the Neolithic Period to the present.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded on April 13, 1870. It rook its founders among which were businessmen, financiers and leading artists and thinkers of the time to gather funds for the purchase of core exhibits of museum's collection. And the Met was finally opened on February 20, 1872.