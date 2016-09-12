Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Adha

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander congratulated Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Muslims, Supreme Mufti Yerzhan Kazhy Malgazhyuly and all Muslims of the country on Eid al-Adha holiday.

“In 25 years of our independence, the holidays of traditional religions, first of all, Islam of Hanafi Madhab and Orthodoxy became one of the most important events and remarkable days in life of multi-ethnic Kazakhstan.

Over thousands of years of civilization existence in the Great Steppe, the representatives of various ethnic groups, various cultural and religious movements, learnt to live in peace and good-neighborhood. We, the people living here in the 21st century, must preserve and enrich this domain of Kazakhstan in face of aggravating inter-ethnic conflicts, radicalism and terrorist threats. As President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev reiterated in his speeches, “our future development, implementation of all the ideas are impossible without unity in society and stability in the country.” I am confident that our joint activity aimed at strengthening of spiritual-moral and cultural-historical bases of Kazakhstani community will further serve these noble goals,” the letter of congratulation reads.

Metropolitan alexander wished strong health, spiritual peace, well-being and success to the Supreme Mufti and all the Muslims of the country.

A letter of congratulation was sent also to Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, governors of regions and mayors of the cities and towns.