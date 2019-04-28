Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander congratulates Orthodox believers on Easter

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan has addressed the Orthodox believers of the country on the bright Easter Holiday.

"Dear brothers and sisters, citizens of Kazakhstan!



The joy of the Resurrection of Christ inspires us to works of faith and profound prayers about the Motherland, about each person living and working on the land of the Great Steppe which was blessed by numerous communities of New Martyrs and confessors of the 20th century.



With all my heart I congratulate you on the Feast of feasts and Triumph of triumphs - the Easter Holiday! Let grace of God stay with you!" reads the message.