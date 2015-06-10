Metropolitan of France: Violence cannot be justified by religion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Religion does not justify violence, Metropolitan of France Emmanuel Adamakis told at the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

"Religion does not justify violence. When violence goes along with religion it means it is a crime against people, and more importantly it is a crime against religion," he said.

"We have to use all the available means of communication. A dialogue among representatives of different religions has to be understood right, not like conformity. We have to remind the world that the dialogue is a more important aspect than a debate," Emmanuel Adamakis added.