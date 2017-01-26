Mets expect temperature rise next three days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Meteorologists expect temperature rese over the next three days, from 26 to 28 January in Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reported.

"Over the next three days weather in Kazakhstan will be determined by cyclone, anticyclones and associated with it atmospheric fronts. The air temperature is expected to be 4-8ºC above normal. And in South and South-eastern regions temperature is expected to rise up to +2°C - +10°C ", statement reads.