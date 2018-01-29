Mets forecast a dry start to the work week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Kazhydromet, the weather will remain dry across the country on Monday. Meteorologists forecast winds strengthening, fog, and snowstorms.

In South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23-28 m/s. Patchy fog is expected in Kyzylorda region.

Strong winds up to 15-23 m/s and snowstorms will hit Zhambyl region. Forecasters also warn of fog.

Winds strengthening up to 18-23 m/s and patchy fog are expected in Almaty region.

Strong winds up to 15-23 m/s are expected in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and Mangistau regions on Monday. Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan and Akmola, as well as East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.

Extreme cold temperatures will persist across Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions.