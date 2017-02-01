Mets give forecast for next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet specialists provided weather forecast for February 2 - February 4, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Snowfalls and blizzards will continue in February. Another cyclone is shifting towards western Siberia and will pass through the north of the country. The cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will cause snowfalls, snowstorms with low visibility (less than 500 meters) and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s in most regions. In northern regions wind gusts up to 23-28 m/s are expected", the statement reads.

According to meteorologists, weather in southern and south-eastern regions of Kazakhstan will be influenced by southern cyclone atmospheric fronts. Therefore in these regions rainfalls, mainly sleet, fog, strong west wind, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s, with temperature drop, ice and low visibility (200-500 m) due to snow and fog are expected.