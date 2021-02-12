Mets issue Kazakhstan weather forecast for Feb 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather conditions will remain in much of Kazakhstan on February 12 due to the fronts. Precipitations as rain and snow are also predicted in places, the north is to brace for snow, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Only the south and west of the country are to see the weather without precipitations. Occasional fog, ice slick, ground blizzards, and strong wind are also forecast.

Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions are to brace for fog in places as well as 15-20mps wind here and there in the afternoon.

Kostanay region will see occasional fog and ground blizzards as well as 15-20mps wind locally in the daytime.

Fog and ground blizzards are to hit Akmola and Aktobe regions locally. Ice slick is also predicted in some areas of Aktobe region.

Occasional fog and ice slick are forecast for Almaty and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog is to blanket Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions in places.