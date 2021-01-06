  • kz
    Mets issue storm warnings for 3 regions in Kazakhstan

    21:45, 06 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The three regions of Kazakhstan have been put on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    On January 7, West Kazakhstan region is to brace for occasional fog and blizzard.

    Fog is to coat Uralsk city at night and in the morning.

    Severe frost, - 40 degrees Celsius in places, is to persist in East Kazakhstan region at night.

    Temperature is to drop to -37 degrees Celsius in some areas of Karaganda region at night of January 7-8. Probability of storm is 70-75%.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
