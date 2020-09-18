Mets issue storm warnings for capital and 8 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings have been issued for the 8 regions and capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

On September 18, Nur-Sultan city is to brace for northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20 mps at night time and in the morning.

Amkola region is to see occasional thunderstorm. Fog is to blanket the region at night and in the morning. Northwesterly wind which is to blow 15-20 mps here and there with gusts of up to 23 mps is predicted for the region.

Kokshetau city is to expect northwesterly wind gusting up to 15 mps, Probability of storm is 85-90%.

On September 18, fog is to coat Karaganda region here and there, while southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20 mps gusting up to 23 mps is to batter the region.

Karaganda city is to see westerly wind gust up to 18 mps. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

On September 18, Kostanay region is to see fog blanket here and there. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20 mps locally. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

On September 18-19, North Kazakhstan region is to expect fog to blanket here and there at night and in the morning. Northwesterly wind turning southwest is to blow 15-20 mps here and there.

Petropavlovsk city is to brace for northwesterly wind turning southwest with gusts of up to 15-20 mps.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.

In the afternoon of September 18, dust storm is to hit locally Mangistau region. Easterly, southeasterly wind which is to blow at 15-20 mps here and there at day time is expected.

Aktau city is to brace for easterly, southeasterly wind, with gusts of up to 18 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

High fire hazard is to persist through Kyzylorda region at day time. Probability of storm is 90-100%.

On September 18, East Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorm, southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 23 mps.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to see wind blow 15-20 mps.

Wind is to gust up to 15-20 mps in Semey city. On September 18, dust storm, which is to hit locally, westerly wind at 15-20 mps are in store for Turkestan region at night.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.