    •

    Mets issue three day weather forecast for Kazakhstan

    15:25, 07 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office of Kazakhstan Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for the country on August 8-10, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Met Office, temperature is forecast to rise in most parts of Kazakhstan, with the anticyclone brining the weather without precipitation.

    Frosts are to grip some areas of the central and eastern parts of Kazakhstan at night and in the morning. Cool nights and warm days are expected.


