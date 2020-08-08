Mets issue weather forecast as Kazakhstan braces for unstable weather on Aug 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The southern cyclone is to make the weather unstable in most parts of Kazakhstan generating occasional showers which will heavily fall in the western part of the country accompanied with storm, squally winds, with hail is likely to occur, Kazinform reports.

Kazhydromet, the national Met Office, predicts intensification of winds locally throughout the country.

Karaganda, Aktobe, Kostanay regions are to experience wind at 15-20 mps, squall, and possible hail on August 8, while the same weather is predicted for West Kazakhstan region mostly during day time.

Winds blowing 15-20 mps here and there are expected in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau regions and during day time in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda regions.

Strong heat is to persist in Almaty, Zhambyl regions as well as in the south of Karaganda region.

High fire hazard is to remain across much of Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions as well as Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl regions, where fire hazard will be locally high.