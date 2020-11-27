Mets issue weather forecast for end of November in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The weather forecast for November 28-30 has been issued by the National Met Office Kazhydromet in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of the southern cyclone in late November, bringing snow predicted to fall heavy in some areas as well as ice slick, blizzard, and strong wind.

It is also expected a huge anticyclone to end precipitation and bring temperature drops.