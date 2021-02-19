Mets issue weather forecast for Kazakhstan for Friday
Aktau is to face today mix of sun and clouds, wind gusting 5-10m/s. Air temperature is expected to drop to -11-13 degrees Celsius in the nighttime.
Mercury is predicted to fall to -24-26 degrees Celsius in Aktobe. No precipitations are expected today in Atyrau, partly cloudy.
Karaganda city is to wake to rainy morning. Air temperature is supposed to reach -2-4 degrees Celsius during the day.
The town of Kokshetau is to observe on Friday snow, wind gusting 9-14 m/s, 15-20 m/s locally. Air temperature is expected to drop to -19-21 in the night, -17-19 in the night.
Partly cloudy, snow and high wind are forecast for Kostanay with mercury reading -19-21 in the night, -14-16 during the day.
Cloudy sky and increase of wind are forecast for Kyzylorda city. Rain and snow, high wind up to 25 m/s are to batter Pavlodar.
Snow, frosts and high wind are to grip Petropavlovsk on Friday. Taldykogan is set to face today cloudy sky, +14+16 degrees Celsius.
In Taraz Mets suggests partly cloudy weather, rain, wind gusts up to 15-20, in some places up to 28 m / s. Air temperature is to reach + 8+10 degrees at night, +18+20 degrees Celsius in the daytime. Turkestan is to brace for partly cloudy weather, rain, high wind 15-20 m / s, gusting up to 23-28 m / s. Air temperature is +7+9 degrees at night,+ 10+12 degrees in the daytime.
In Uralsk today it is partly cloudy weather, no precipitations, wind up to 9-14 m/s. Air temperature is 24-26 degrees Celsius below zero at night, 12-14 degrees Celsius below zero in the daytime. Ust-Kamenogorsk is forecast to see partly cloudy weather, rain and snow, wind gusting locally up to 15-20 m/s.
Nur-Sultan is set to observe on Friday partly cloudy weather, snow, wind sweeping at a speed of 9-14, up to 15-20 m/s. Air temperature at night and during the day is 8-10 degrees below zero.