Mets issue weather forecast for Kazakhstan for Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for February 19. Cold wave, cloudy sky and wind are expected today in the country’s north and west, Kazhydromet reports.

Aktau is to face today mix of sun and clouds, wind gusting 5-10m/s. Air temperature is expected to drop to -11-13 degrees Celsius in the nighttime.

Mercury is predicted to fall to -24-26 degrees Celsius in Aktobe. No precipitations are expected today in Atyrau, partly cloudy.

Karaganda city is to wake to rainy morning. Air temperature is supposed to reach -2-4 degrees Celsius during the day.

The town of Kokshetau is to observe on Friday snow, wind gusting 9-14 m/s, 15-20 m/s locally. Air temperature is expected to drop to -19-21 in the night, -17-19 in the night.

Partly cloudy, snow and high wind are forecast for Kostanay with mercury reading -19-21 in the night, -14-16 during the day.

Cloudy sky and increase of wind are forecast for Kyzylorda city. Rain and snow, high wind up to 25 m/s are to batter Pavlodar.

Snow, frosts and high wind are to grip Petropavlovsk on Friday. Taldykogan is set to face today cloudy sky, +14+16 degrees Celsius.

In Taraz Mets suggests partly cloudy weather, rain, wind gusts up to 15-20, in some places up to 28 m / s. Air temperature is to reach + 8+10 degrees at night, +18+20 degrees Celsius in the daytime. Turkestan is to brace for partly cloudy weather, rain, high wind 15-20 m / s, gusting up to 23-28 m / s. Air temperature is +7+9 degrees at night,+ 10+12 degrees in the daytime.

In Uralsk today it is partly cloudy weather, no precipitations, wind up to 9-14 m/s. Air temperature is 24-26 degrees Celsius below zero at night, 12-14 degrees Celsius below zero in the daytime. Ust-Kamenogorsk is forecast to see partly cloudy weather, rain and snow, wind gusting locally up to 15-20 m/s.

Nur-Sultan is set to observe on Friday partly cloudy weather, snow, wind sweeping at a speed of 9-14, up to 15-20 m/s. Air temperature at night and during the day is 8-10 degrees below zero.