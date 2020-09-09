Mets issue weather forecast for Sept 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for September 9 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of the anticyclone, resulting in the weather without precipitation.

Weather fronts are to result in thunderstorms in the western and eastern parts of the country, while east Kazakhstan will see rain showers forecast to turn to snow in mountain areas at night.

Fog and wind at 15-20 mps are to hit the country locally as well as squall and possible hail are forecast for the west of the country at day time.

In the afternoon of August 9, West Kazakhstan region is to expect wind at 15-20 mps to blow here and there as well as squall and hail.

Fog is to coat here and there East Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning, while wind at 15-20 mps is forecast at day time.

Wind at 15-20 mps is expected to hit Turkestan, Atyrau regions at day time as well as Kyzylorda region in the morning and afternoon.

Fog is to blanket locally Zhambyl, Karaganda regions as well as Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions at night and in the morning.

Temperature is to fall to 1-3 degrees Celsius here and there in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions at night, while ground frosts with the mercury dropping to 1-3 degrees Celsius are forecast for Zhambyl, Kostanay regions at night.

High fire hazard is to persist in Atyrau, most of Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, locally in Karaganda, Turkestan, Aktobe, and west of Almaty regions.