    Mets issue weather forecast for this weekend

    16:07, 04 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for this coming weekend September 5-7 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The northwest anticyclone is to bring cold, but dry weather in west and south Kazakhstan in the coming weekend.

    The southern regions are to brace for temperature fall to 17-25 degrees Celsius.

    Cold coming from the Taymyr Peninsula is forecast for north and east Kazakhstan with low temperature.


