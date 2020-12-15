  • kz
    Mets issue weather warning for Kazakhstan’s regions

    07:36, 15 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog is expected to blanket West Kazakhstan, Akmola regions today. High wind is to sweep through Akmola region locally.

    Fog is forecast to coat Turkestan region on December 15-17. Chances of storm are high.

    North Kazakhstan is set to face foggy weather on December 15-16. Strong wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s is expected to roll through the region locally. Chances of storm are high.

