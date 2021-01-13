  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Mets issued weather forecast for 3 days ahead

    12:00, 13 January 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for the next three days, Kazinform reports.

    The anticyclone shifting from the districts of Salekhard on January 14-15 will cause intermittent cessation of precipitations and a fall in air temperature in the most part of Kazakhstan. On January 16 mercury is expected to rise. Snow, rain, blizzard and fog, increase of wind and ice slick are forecast to grip Kazakhstan locally.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!