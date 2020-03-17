  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Mets predict black ice, fog and gusting wind in N Kazakhstan

    15:18, 17 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued storm warning for the North Kazakhstan region for March 18-19, Kazinform reports.

    Namely, the meteorological service forecasts black ice in some areas of the region on March 18. Fog will blanket the region on March 18-19. Gusts of western, southwestern wind will increase to 15-20mps and sometimes to 25mps.

    The city of Petropavlovsk will be hit by a 15-20mps western and southwestern wind. Storm possibility is 90-95%.



    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!