    Mets predict gusting wind and fog in Zhambyl region Mar 21

    12:25, 20 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm warning has been announced for Zhambyl region today, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to the meteorological service, a 15-20mps southwestern, western wind, reaching 23-28mps in the morning and in the daytime, will hit the region on March 21. Fog is expected in some areas.

    The city of Taraz will be also hit by a 15-20mps southwestern western wind, sometimes gusting to 23mps. Storm possibility is 90-95%.


