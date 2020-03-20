Mets predict gusting wind and fog in Zhambyl region Mar 21
12:25, 20 March 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm warning has been announced for Zhambyl region today, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.
According to the meteorological service, a 15-20mps southwestern, western wind, reaching 23-28mps in the morning and in the daytime, will hit the region on March 21. Fog is expected in some areas.
The city of Taraz will be also hit by a 15-20mps southwestern western wind, sometimes gusting to 23mps. Storm possibility is 90-95%.