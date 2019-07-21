Mets predict rains and thunderstorms in Kazakhstan Jul 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms and strong wind will hit major part of Kazakhstan on Sunday. Southern and western regions only will see sunny weather today. According to Kazhydromet, hail is possible in northern and eastern regions. Squall and fog will blanket some areas in northern Kazakhstan.

Some areas of Akmola, NorthKazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions will see thunderstorm and gusting wind (15mps)today.

Wind speed in Aktobe, Kostanayregions will increase to 15-20mps. Thunderstorm and hail are forecast inKostanay region.

A 15-20mps wind will hitKyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Karaganda regions. Dust storm will hitTurkestan region and thunderstorm is predicted in Karaganda region.

Foggy and windy weather aswell as thunderstorm are forecast in Pavlodar region.

Thunderstorm is expected inmountainous and piedmont areas of Almaty region.

Extremely hot weather ispredicted in Almaty, Kyzylorda regionsin the daytime. Heatwave will grip Turkestan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl,Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions.

High fire risk persists inKyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan,Kostanay, and Atyrau regions.