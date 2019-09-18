Mets predict rainy, windy weather for Kazakhstan Sep 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Disturbed weather with rains and thunderstorms will dominate across Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Fog and gusting wind will hit some areas. Northern regions will see squall today, Kazhydromet says.

Wind speed in the North Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 25mps. Fog will blanket some areas in the morning and squall is expected in the daytime.

Gusts of wind in Kostanay region will rise to 15-20mps, sometimes to 23mps.

A 15-20mps wind will strike Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. Fog will descend in West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Foggy weather is forecast for Zhambyl and Atyrau regions as well.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Kyzylorda,Turkestan and Zhambyl regions, in southwestern parts of Karaganda region, in southern areas of Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions and in western parts of Atyrau region.