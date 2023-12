NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Six regions of Kazakhstan have been issued a storm warning for April 1-4, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the meteorological service, due to warm spell and rains forecast in the nearest time, intensive snow melting and rise in river water level are expected in Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.