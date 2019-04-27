Mets predict thunderstorm and hail in Akmola region Apr 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet meteorologists predict that thunderstorm and hail will strike Akmola region on April 28, Kazinform reports.

A 15-20mps southwestern wind will hit the region on April 28 at night and in the daytime, sometimes reaching 23-28mps. Patchy fog will blanket the region at night and in the morning. On April 29, gusts of wind will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 23-28mps.



The city of Nur-Sultan will be hit by a 15-20mps southwestern wind on April 28 -29. Storm possibility is 85-90%.