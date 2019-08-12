Mets predict unsteady weather in Kazakhstan Aug 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with frontal type precipitation will persist across Kazakhstan on August 12. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and gusting wind are forecast in some areas. Squall and hail are possible too.

According toKazhydromet, thunderstorm, squall and dust storm will hit parts of Kyzylordaregion. Wind speed in some areas will reach 15-20mps, sometimes 23mps.

Thunderstorm,squall, hail and a 15-22mps wind will batter some areas in Atyrau, WestKazakhstan, Kostanay, and Aktobe regions.

A 15-20mps windsometimes gusting to 25mps will strike North Kazakhstan region.

Gusting wind upto 15-20mps, sometimes to 23mps, as well as a dust storm will hit Mangistauregion in the daytime.

Thunderstorm and a 15-20mps wind are expected in Aktobe and Kostanayregions.

Stiff wind up to 15-20mps is forecast in Zhambyl region, in the daytime inTurkestan region.

Wind speed in the area of Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will rise to17-22mps.

Fervent heat is expected in the daytime in Almaty, Zhambyl, and Akmolaregions and in some areas of Karaganda region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty,Karaganda regions and in some parts of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmolaregions.