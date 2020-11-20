  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Mets predict weather without precipitation in Kazakhstan Friday

    07:39, 20 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan. Snowfall will hit only the north and south of the country. Parts of Kazakhstan will see fog, gusty wind, and blizzard, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket portions of Almaty, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

    Tags:
    Regions Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!