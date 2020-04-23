Mets predict weather worsening in several regions of Kazakhstan
Tomorrow, parts of Akmola region will be doused by heavy rains, thunderstorm, hail, and fog. Southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in the region. It will be windy in Kokshetau city as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%.
Thunderstorm, fog, and easterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Karaganda region. Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are in store for Zhezkazgan city. Probability of storm is 85-90%.
Kyzylorda region will brace for thunderstorm, squall, dust storm, occasional showers, and high wind. Probability of storm is 95-100%.
Meteorologists predict that thunderstorm, squall, hail and 25 mps wind are heading to Pavlodar region as well. Pavlodar city will be pounded by wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90%.
It will rain in most parts of North Kazakhstan region. Wind will gust up to 25 mps in the region and Petropavlovsk city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.