Mets put 2 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency has put two regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will persist in Turkestan region on October 13. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog, northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Zhambyl region. Temperature will dip as low as 3°C in the region at night and early in the morning on October 13. Probability of storm is 90-95%.