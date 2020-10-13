  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Mets put 2 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    07:13, 13 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency has put two regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

    Northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will persist in Turkestan region on October 13. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog, northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Zhambyl region. Temperature will dip as low as 3°C in the region at night and early in the morning on October 13. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!