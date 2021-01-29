Mets put 4 regions on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued storm alerts for four regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, national weather agency, Karaganda region will see fog and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps on January 30.

Fog, black ice, and southeasterly wind with gusts of 16 mps are in store for Aktobe region.

Foggy and slippery conditions will be observed in West Kazakhstan region.

Akmola region is expected to be steeped in fog.