Mets put 5 Kazakh rgns on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five regions have been put on a storm alert in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Karaganda region is to brace for occasional fog, ice slick, and blizzard. 15-20mps southwesterly, southerly wind is expected here and there as well.

On February 5, 2021 fog and ice slick are to hit some areas of North Kazakhstan region. Petropavlovsk city is also to see fog and ice slick.

Kostanay region is to expect occasional fog and ice slick. On February 5, fog and ice slick are to hit Kostanay city.

Fog and ice slick are forecast in places for Aktobe region. Ice slick and occasional fog is expected in Aktobe city in the nighttime.

On February 5, 2021 West Kazakhstan region is to brace for occasional fog and ice slick. Fog is to blanket Uralsk city.

Probability of storm is 85-90%.