Mets put Kazakh capital, 5 regions on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued storm alerts for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, westerly wind with gusts of 15 mps is set to batter the Kazakh capital on December 21.

Blizzard and westerly wind gusting up to 23-28 mps are forecast for Akmola region. The city of Kokshetau will brace for blowing snow and 15-20 mps wind.

Snowfall will douse North Kazakhstan region on December 21-22. Portions of the region will see fog, blizzard, and southwesterly wind reaching 23-28 mps. Blizzard is expected in the city of Petropavlovsk on December 21-22. Gusts of southwesterly wind will reach 23-28 mps in the city.

Mangistau region will observe fog and black ice on December 21.

Temperature will dip as low as -21, -26°C at night in Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket parts of West Kazakhstan region in the upcoming days.