Mets warn of first snowstorm in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Residents of Atyrau region are warned of the first snowstorm predicted today, December 4, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional emergencies authorities, weather deterioration is expected in the region today. Fog and ice slick as well as ground blizzard are forecast in some areas.

Fog may blanket the city of Atyrau in the daytime as well.

The emergencies services remind of observing safety precautions on the roads and in the countryside.