Mexican expo reveals how Aztecs, Mayas influenced each other

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The exposition "Mexicas, Elegidos del Sol" (Mexicas, Chosen by the Sun) at the Canton Palace Regional Museum in Yucatan shows the results of 40 years of research by the National Anthropology and History Institute (INAH) and reveals the interchanges between the Mexica (Aztec) and Mayan cultures, EFE reports.

The traveling expo, which includes 118 pieces from the Templo Mayor Museum and the National Museum of Anthropology, has been presented in New Zealand, Mexico City, Canada, and Australia, but never on the Yucatan Peninsula, museum director Giovana Jaspersen Garcia said.