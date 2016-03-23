Mexican official killed after refusing to ray homage to gangsters

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Armed and masked gunmen shot dead a Mexican official as he reportedly refused to pay homage to the criminals, local authorities said.

The murder was committed on Tuesday in the office of Arquimidez Guzman Cisneros, the head of the commission on drinking water and sanitation of the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, the Acapulco Attorney General confirmed on Tuesday, as quoted by local media.

Another official from the commission was wounded, as the armed men repeatedly fired shots.

The condition of the attacked individual is said to be serious, he was sent to a hospital immediately.

The crime perpetrators left a paper note at the crime scene, demanding the Acapulco governor to pay homage to them, otherwise they would continue killing the local government officials.

Acapulco de Juarez is the largest beach and health resort city in Mexico. It is also considered to be one of the key points involved in drug trafficking between South America and the United States.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com