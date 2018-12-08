Mexican Vanessa Ponce de Leon crowned Miss World 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 26-year-old Mexican model and volunteer Vanessa Ponce de Leon was crowned the Miss World 2018 title in Sanya, China, Kazinform learnt from Instagram page of the pageant organizers.

The crown was presented to her by Manushi Chhillar, last year's Miss World winner from India.



118 contestants from all over the world competed for the crown.

Miss World Continental Queens 2018 are:



Miss World Europe - Belarus (Maria Vasilevich)

Miss World Caribbean - Jamaica (Kadijah Robinson)

Miss World Americas - Mexico (Vanessa Ponce de Leon)

Miss World Africa - Uganda (Quiin Abenakyo)

Miss World Asia and Oceania - Thailand (Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan )



Unfortunately, Kazakhstani Yekaterina Dvoretskaya failed to qualify for the Miss World Top 30.