Mexican woman dies at age 117 just hours after receiving birth certificate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -A 117-year-old woman in Mexico City finally received her birth certificate, and died a few hours later.

Trinidad Alvarez Lira had waited years for proof that she had been born in 1898.

She hadn't received all the government old age benefits she was entitled to because she had no proof of her age.

The city department of social development said on Thursday they had finally granted her birth certificate earlier this week, but she died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

Apparently Alvarez Lira didn't have time to cash a single check.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com