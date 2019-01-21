Mexico: Death toll from oil pipeline blast rises to 85

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The death toll from Saturday's oil pipeline explosion in central Mexico rose to 85, local media reported on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Some 58 others were also hospitalized after the explosion in the Tlahuelilpan town -- roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of capital Mexico City, local daily El Siglo cited Mexico's Health Minister Jorge Alcocer as saying.

On Saturday, Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) had announced that an oil pipeline exploded in the Tlahuelilpan town of central Hidalgo state.