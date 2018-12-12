  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Mexico estimates 1,100 migrants crossed border into U.S.

    17:55, 12 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Some 1,100 migrants of the Central American caravan could have crossed into the United States, according to Mexican government estimates, EFE reports.

    At a press conference, Mexico's Interior Secretariat (Segob) reported that, of the thousands of migrants who in recent weeks have entered the country as parts of different contingents, around 6,000 reached the border city of Tijuana and about 1,200 arrived at Mexicali in the state of Baja California.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!