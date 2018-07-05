Mexico marks Astana's 20th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A reception dated to Astana's 20th anniversary was held at the new building of the Kazakh Embassy in Mexico, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Attending the reception were over 200 Mexican officials, businessmen, culture figures, politicians and Kazakh diaspora.



In his opening remarks Ambassador of Kazakhstan Adrian Yelemessov briefed participants of the reception on the major historic milestones in the young capital's development, ever-increasing role of Astana in the international arena, the latest achievements of Astana as a dialogue platform and more.



The guests of the event were also given an insight into Kazakhstan's achievements and prospects, favorable investment policy, key directions of strategic state programs and international initiatives.



During the reception, the Mexican side praised Kazakhstan's growing potential as a regional leader and the role of the country as a mediator in the global arena. Kazakhstan was also given credit for economic reforms and EXPO-2017 event held last year.



A film about Astana was screened during the reception and guests got a chance to treat themselves to the most delicious dishes of Kazakh cuisine.