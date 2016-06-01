Mexico sees cooperation with EEU as way to expand presence in region

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Mexico is interested in cooperation with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) as in an opportunity to expand presence in the region, Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos de Icaza said.

The deputy minister added that Moscow and Mexico City might sign a new program of scientific and technical cooperation by the end of the year.

"The [Eurasian Economic] Union is of great interest to us, [cooperation] would give us a much greater presence in the region, it is necessary to look at the possibilities of convergence of the Pacific Alliance [Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia] and the EEU," de Icaza told RIA Novosti in an interview ahead of the official visit to Russia that begins on Wednesday.

According to de Icaza, the sixth meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission will be held in Moscow in 2016.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com