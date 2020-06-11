Mexico: Total COVID-19 deaths surpass 15,000 mark

ANKARA. KAZINFORM As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues in Latin America, the death toll in Mexico on Thursday exceeded 15,300.

Some 708 more fatalities over the past 24 hours raised the total to 15,357, according to the country's Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

A total of 4,883 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 129,184, the Health Ministry said.

Worldwide, the pandemic has killed more than 416,200 people, with total infections nearing 7.36 million, while some 3.45 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.