MFA brings all embassies sites to one place

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Ministry has updated its official website, which now provides quick access to the websites of all the country's embassies around the world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

All diplomatic missions are marked on an interactive map and their websites are easily accessible by clicking on the country.

"The advantages of the new version of our official website are its intuitive interface, fast web interface, and increased security. The ministry's website and websites of Kazakhstan's foreign missions share a common platform," the MFA representative said.

The site is currently undergoing the debugging stage. Specialists continue working on the content and correcting technical errors.