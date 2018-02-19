MFA confirms death of Kazakh woman in Sri Lanka

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Monday the death of the citizen of Kazakhstan in Sri Lanka, Kazinform reports.

"On February 15, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India was informed of the Kazakh citizen's death in unclear circumstances. Our diplomats immediately contacted the young woman's parents who reside in Kostanay to render necessary assistance. The Embassy informed the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Sri Lanka of the woman's death in the south of the country," the ministry's official spokesperson Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform.



In his words, the problem of repatriation of the woman's remains to Kazakhstan is being solved.



"The Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Sri Lanka is dealing with this issue. The young woman's body will be delivered to Kazakhstan at her parents' request. The woman's friend who accompanied her during the trip to Sri Lanka agreed to cover all body transportation costs. The deceased had insurance, but the insurance company cannot cover the abovementioned costs since the cause of death has not been identified.

The woman's autopsy results will be revealed only in two or three months," Zhainakov elaborated.



Earlier Russian mass media broke the news of the sudden death of a tourist from the Russian city of Chelyabinsk in Sri Lanka. The tragedy occurred on February 14. Irina and Denis came to Sri Lanka to spend vacation there. According to reports, the 24-year-old woman fell unconscious in the swimming pool. Paramedics tried to bring her back to life but in vain. The deceased turned out to be the citizen of Kazakhstan.