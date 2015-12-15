MFA held meeting dedicated to Independence Day of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held a meeting dedicated to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov congratulated diplomats on this important date and noted that under the conditions of the growing tensions in some regions of the world Kazakhstanis should value the independence of their homeland and exert every effort to strengthen the security of Kazakhstan and create conditions for the prosperity of Kazakhstan.

The Minister noted that the year 2015 would go down in history as a year of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO. All the leading world economies recognized Kazakhstan as a country with favourable investment climate and the one conducting its trade policy in accordance with the norms of the international law.

The people of Kazakhstan celebrated the 20 th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and the Constitution of Kazakhstan, 70 th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, 550 th anniversary of the establishment of the Kazakh Khanate, 70 th anniversary of the UN, 40 th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act and OSCE establishment this year.

The Ministry and missions of Kazakhstan located in foreign countries have held a great work on organization of multiple visits of the President to foreign countries and preparation of the meetings at the highest level in Kazakhstan this year. Fulfillment of the agreements reached at the highest level is the top priority for the work of the Ministry.

As it was noted, a great work is done in the sphere of ensuring large-scale and fruitful participation of foreign states in the EXPO-2017. 57 world countries and 10 international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

An important event in the context of the foreign policy of Kazakhstan this year was the participation of N. Nazarbayev in the 70 th session of the General Assembly of the UN in New York.

Upon completion of the event, Yrlan Idrissov thanked colleagues for the work on development of Kazakhstan and fulfillment of the foreign policy priorities of Kazakhstan.