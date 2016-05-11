MFA: India investigates causes of Kazakh national’s death in Vrindavan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Indian police investigate the causes of the death of Kazakhstani national Birzhan Umurzakov, who was found dead in his room at one of ashrams in Vrindavan, Uttar-Pradesh province.

The press service of the Kazakh MFA confirmed this information. “Kazakhstan Embassy in India constantly contacts with local police department. The investigation is underway. The causes of the man’s death have not been found yet. The family of Birzhan Umurzakov will soon arrive in India to organize transportation of his body to Kazakhstan. We will render all required assistance to them,” said Zhainakov to Kazinform.

Recall that 50-year-old Unurzakov was found dead in his room on May 8. A day before he arrived in India on a tourist visa.