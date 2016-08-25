MFA: Initiatives of Kazakhstan are unprecedented in history of nuclear disarmament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is known worldwide as a country conducting a policy of peace and stability and security, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko told at the CCS press conference dedicated to the upcoming international day against nuclear tests on August 29.

As the deputy minister noted, Kazakhstan has been putting forward relevant for the world community initiatives including the ones aimed at nuclear disarmament for 25 years already.

"A unique contribution of Kazakhstan and the Head of State personally to the global process of nuclear disarmament was the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site followed by renouncement of the fourth largest nuclear arsenal. This was an unprecedented measure in the history of the world's process of nuclear disarmament," R. Vassilenko stressed.