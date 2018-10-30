MFA, KazakhExport, Atameken Chamber signed memo of coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, JSC KazakhExport and the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs have signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and approved a joint action plan, Kazinform reports.

Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov noted the importance of signing the memorandum.



"Today we have signed an agreement with the Atameken National Chamber and KazakhExport to join our efforts in export promotion. The memorandum covers a wide range of issues included in our action plan," said the Minister.



He noted that in accordance with global practice, the goals on promotion of investments and export are closely interconnected. "Export potential is the most important indicator of a country's investment climate, since investors weigh the opportunities of products sale," he added.